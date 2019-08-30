Welcome to Wrestling Inc's live coverage of Impact Wrestling, which will be airing on the Pursuit Channel, as well as on Impact Wrestling's own Twitch channel online. The event will begin at 10 pm EST! Be sure to chime in on your thoughts about tonight's show in the comments section below. Additionally, share our live coverage through social media. Make sure to click the REFRESH button to continue to get the most current up to date coverage. Above and below is what's on tonight's agenda for Impact.

Bound For Glory tickets are now available for purchase. The event will be live on Sunday, October 20 in Chicago, IL. For ticket information and prices, click here

Last week, Impact Wrestling broadcasted a special episode entitled Cali Combat. The first match of the night had the two biggest powerhouses go one-on-one. It was Michael Elgin versus Rhino. The match ended abruptly after both men spent too much time outside of the ring, therefore neither man took a win. Tonight though, both men will square off in a Falls Count Anywhere match.

The North put their Impact Tag Team Championships on the line with the west coasts best, Reno Scum. The match was quite a slobbernocker from both sides. However, The North found a way to sneak in a few more attacks than their competitors. The North retained their titles and are now sniffing out other competitors to prove once more that they will stay the tag champs for awhile.

Havok swung her competitor Alisha Edwards like a rag doll during their singles match. Havok took the win, but the cameras didn't stop rolling after their match. Ace Austin, who has been laying the moves on thick lately towards Alisha, came out to check on her. This made Eddie Edwards quite furious. Eddie came out to stop Austin. However, he didn't get the chance to break it up, as Havok got involved and choke slammed him onto the mat.

After walking around like his stuff didn't stink two weeks ago, Jake Crist put his money where his mouth was last week by putting the X-Division Championship on the line against the former X-Division champion, Rich Swann. Both men gave it their all, but it was Crist who won the match semi-fairly, even though he pushed the referee in between him and Swann right when Swann was about to go for a cutter. Crist retained and proved that he still is "The Golden Draw."

Willie Mack and Trey put on quite the performance during their singles match. Both men were high flying and it was Mack who one-upped Trey by catching him mid-air to land a stunner on him.

In the main event match, Sami Callihan got his chance to take out ECW legend Tommy Dreamer in a No DQ Match. Chairs, kendo sticks, tables, ladders, and garbage cans were the weapons of choice for the majority of the match. It was hard to tell at first who was going to come out the winner since both of these men specialize in these type of hardcore bouts. Callihan won the match after a piledriver to Dreamer right on top of a table. After the match, Dreamer's tag team partner from two weeks ago, Tessa Blanchard, came out to fight for her friend and mentor. It wasn't long until one of Callihan's brothers, Jake Crist, came out from behind and attacked her. Callihan followed up the attack with a piledriver. The war between "The Draw" (Callihan) and "The Undeniable" (Blanchard) is far from over.