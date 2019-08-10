Impact Wrestling Producer Jimmy Jacobs talked with Chris Van Vliet about going to rehab two years ago and when he realized it was something he really needed.

Jacobs noted going to rehab helped him evaluate all aspects of his life, finding it helpful for people, whether they are an addict or not.

"I went to rehab two plus years ago and it gave me the distance and space to look at my life, to look at my wrestling career, my drug use and just what I was doing," Jacobs said. "We don't get that opportunity a lot. I think everyone should get to go to rehab, whether you're a drug addict or not."

More specifically, Jacobs recalled the moment he realized it was time to make a change after a tough break-up.

"I was going through a break-up, she broke up with me because of the drug addiction and all this stuff, and I was trying to get clean by myself," Jacobs commented. "I was on the floor of my friend's apartment just on my knees crying and he goes 'What are you thinking?' and what I was thinking was, 'I'm going to get a fifth of vodka, I'm going to a strip club and find some heroin.' And he goes 'What are you thinking?' and I said, 'I think I need to go to rehab."

Jacobs also discussed the selfie that got him fired from WWE, along with his crowning achievement with the company.

You can check out the full interview in the video above.