Johnny Swinger spent some time in WWE and Impact Wrestling in the 2000s but has established a name for himself on the indies since then. He never really had much of an opportunity in WWE and was mostly stuck in their developmental territory with appearances here and there on Sunday Night Heat.

Swinger talked about his stint in WWE when he spoke with Interactive Wrestling Radio.

"I just got lost in the shuffle there. They had other guys that they wanted to do things with. It was just such a big outfit that I just got lost," said Swinger. "But, I don't regret going there because being a WWE wrestler is the best label you can have on your résumé [laughs]. As of right now, there is no bigger value than saying you were a WWE wrestler. It is like saying you were in the NFL as opposed to the CFL. Until AEW gets bigger and even ECW and TNA, while they were national, they still weren't the WWF or even WCW."

Swinger's best run came in Impact Wrestling where he worked during their NWA-TNA days. He even was a tag team champion alongside his former ECW partner Simon Diamond and Swinger shared his thoughts on Impact today.

"I was at a couple shows in October and I was real impressed. It reminds me a lot of ECW; you know what I mean? It is not over-produced - I don't want to say Vince is over-produced but it has got a lot of… People want to see wrestling. I think the Impact guys are getting it just like these AEW guys. Lets feature the talent! Lets let the talent shine and not blow so much money on smoke and mirrors and fireworks. People don't care about any of that stuff! They just want to see the talent," said Swinger.

"I think Impact is still viable. I still keep in contact with Scott [D'Amore] and Don Callis, I did my first match under him. You couldn't ask for two better guys and I think they take a lot of advice from the talent which was a big thing for Heyman and Dreamer in ECW. The wrestlers know how to portray their character. So, let them do it!"

He compared Impact to AEW but upon learning of AEW's TV deal with TNT, he then made a different comparison between AEW and another promotion.

"They are very similar especially with TNT," Swinger said of WCW and AEW. "That was the deal, right? Nitro every week. [AEW on TNT] is a HUGE deal. I just heard that announcement right before we started talking. I think it is huge. Everybody knows who is backing it. It is not a fly by night operation [laughs]. They've got the talent, they've got the backing, and now they've got the network! That has got some serious legs to it more than anything that has come up in the last 20 years."

Swinger was asked if he would want to work for AEW or Impact and instead of choosing one over the other, he simply stated he'd be open for either one.

"For sure; I work full time. I just turned 44 and I am more in demand than I was at 34," boasted Swinger. "I don't think I've gotten better, I just think the business has gotten bigger. Now there's a new company with a serious TV deal. Plus, Impact is on every week. It is like, wow! This is the beginning of a new peak. I feel good. I'm not hurt. I'm not hiding any injuries. I'm open to any and all offers!"