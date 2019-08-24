As announced yesterday, Jon Moxley let fans know he would have to pull out of AEW All Out on August 31 due to a "serious case of MRSA" in his elbow that was picked up during his time in the NJPW G1 Climax. Moxley was scheduled to to face Kenny Omega at All Out. Filling in for Moxley will be PAC, making his in-ring debut for the company.

Going back to May, PAC was originally scheduled to face "Hangman" Adam Page at AEW Double or Nothing, but the match was cancelled due to creative differences between AEW and PAC (as well as Dragon Gate). Word was PAC didn't want to lose a match while he's the Open the Dream Gate Champion.

AEW had other ideas for how they wanted the match to go and things weren't lining up for the two sides. In terms of the match itself, AEW did not want a tie/DQ as they are looking for wins/losses in their matches, especially on PPVs. PAC lost the Open the Dream Gate Title on July 21 to Ben-K.

In yesterday's F4WOnline Daily Update, there's no confirmation on if PAC will wrestle future dates, but Dragon Gate had no problem with PAC working with AEW, and is expected to return to the Japanese promotion.

For Moxley, he's expected to be out for about four weeks. Moxley versus Omega could take place at the next AEW PPV or possibly on the first TNT TV show on October 2.