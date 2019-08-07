After 14 years in the indies, Josh Alexander finally landed with a major promotion by signing with Impact Wrestling earlier this year. There he is reunited with Michael Elgin who helped train Alexander in their shared homeland of Ontario, Canada.

Alexander shared more of his history with Elgin when he spoke to Wrestling Inc. on our WINCLY podcast.

"Elgin and I have been known as adversaries for the better part of 14 years. He started a year or two before me and we were always booked together and travelled together. I've probably had over 100 matches against Michael Elgin," revealed Alexander.

"I can say he's a friend, but as a pro wrestler, I don't think there's many better than him in the world."

Alexander said that when Destiny World Wrestling approached him to wrestle and his former partner Ethan Page was already booked, then he requested to tag with Elgin.

Alexander is part of a unique situation where Impact wrestlers will be taking on NXT UK stars at Friday's Destiny event. He talked about this opportunity and how it would have never happened before.

"It's fascinating and wild to even picture because if you think back 20 years ago, two major companies combining to put on a tag match on an indie show run by a different company? I don't think that would happen," Alexander said before adding that Destiny has been doing these inter-promotional matches for a while now.

"It's just going to be something special for the fans to see two contracted Impact talents against two contracted WWE talents. It's just a dream match that I don't think you'd see anywhere else."

Alexander and Elgin will team up to take on Mustache Mountain of NXT UK and Alexander talked about the opposition.

"As a fan, they're one of the best tag teams I've seen in recent years," stated Alexander. "I know Tyler is one of the best wrestlers in the world already even though he's like 22 years old. And Trent is just a storied, travelled veteran who's been all around Europe and has built up that entire scene. I'm excited to test myself in a tag team match against Mustache Mountain because I'm such a big fan."

He was then asked if he's been given any restrictions by Impact in regards to this unique match.

"I hope there's no restrictions. I hope they let us go out there and put on one of the best tag matches ever in Canada which is gonna be the goal for myself and Elgin," said Alexander.

In February Alexander joined Impact even though it had a reputation for backstage politics and creative differences. He spoke about what it's been like for him to work with Impact management.

"You hear horror stories, right? I'm talking about any company where you hear horror stories from guys or read stuff on the dirt sheet about management being crazy, but honestly it's been a walk in the park. No one's given me any flack for anything. It's one of the best locker rooms I've ever been in from the producers all the way up to the vice presidents," Alexander said.

He also mentioned about being able to text VP Scott D'Amore ideas and within an hour he'll hear back. He doubts you would get that kind of accessibility in WWE.

"They don't put any restrictions on us and honestly I couldn't think of a better way to do it," stated Alexander who went into more detail about his history with D'Amore.

"I've been wrestling for almost 14 years. And for 13 of those years I was pretty certain Scott couldn't stand me," Alexander said before listing off D'Amore's wrestling accomplishments and stating that he is harder on Canadian talent. "That makes sense now because he wouldn't give me the time of day for 13 years. I tried getting booked but he wouldn't give me a spot as there are guys he's loyal to.

"He was one of the guys who fueled me to work harder because I'm a competitive guy. I understand pro wrestling is scripted, but at the end of the day, if he looked at me and said he didn't see something worth signing, I wanted to take that, work harder, ball it up and shove it down his throat. That's what I ended up doing as he had to stand in the middle of the ring and admit that I'm one of the best wrestlers in the world and that he wanted me in Impact. It came full circle."

Josh Alexander will tag with Michael Elgin at Destiny's ICON on August 9th to take on WWE NXT UK's Mustache Mountain. ICON takes place from the Don Kolov Arena in Mississauga and bell time is 8 pm. Tickets can be purchased at DestinyWorldWrestling.com. Alexander's full interview with Wrestling Inc aired as part of Tuesday's episode of our WINCLY podcast. It can be heard via the embedded audio player at the bottom of this post.

You can check out past episodes of the WINCLY here. Subscribe to Wrestling Inc. Audio on iTunes or Google Play. Listen to the show via Spotify here or through TuneIn here.