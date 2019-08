Two titles changed hands at today's NXT UK TakeOver: Cardiff. First up, Mark Andrews and Flash Morgan Webster became the new NXT UK Tag Team Champions, defeating James Drake & Zack Gibson and Mark Coffey & Wolfgang in a triple threat match.

Next up, Kay Lee Ray beat Toni Storm to become the new NXT UK Women's Champion.

