As announced earlier this week, Jon Moxley has a "serious case of MRSA" in his elbow and was forced out of his match against Kenny Omega at AEW All Out on August 31 in Chicago. Moxley will reportedly be out for about four weeks. AEW has since announced PAC is Moxley's replacement in the match.

All Elite Wrestling then released footage of Omega recording promotional footage for his match against Moxley and then being told his opponent was out of the match. Omega was a bit stunned, but wanted to immediately talk about it. The footage will air on this Monday's Being the Elite.

In other Omega news, DDT Pro-Wrestling announced earlier today he would be returning to the promotion on November 3 for Ultimate Party. Omega will team up with his first partner, Riho, against Antonio Honda and Miyu Yamas--ta.

Omega tweeted about the news, "@ddtpro - My home before most knew or cared about Kenny Omega. @riho_gtmv - my first partner. Even before him. @romacittaaperta - one of my greatest rivals. @miyu_tjp - let's see what you've got."

Omega wrestled for DDT Pro-Wrestling from 2008 until 2014.

. @KennyOmegamanX was in the studio filming promotional content for #AEWAllOut when the @JonMoxley news broke... pic.twitter.com/4JPsYbNHgc — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) August 24, 2019