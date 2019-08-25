It was reported earlier, in response to CM Punk chants during a WWE Live Event in Lima, Peru, Daniel Bryan hit the GTS twice on WWE Champion Kofi Kingston then Kingston hit a GTS on Bryan.

After a news site tweeted about last night's news former WWE star, now NJPW star KENTA responded to the tweet with a reminder that he's the creator of the finishing move. He simply tweeted, "Just letting you know ©?2004 KENTA."

Below is his tweet: