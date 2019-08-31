As it was noted earlier KENTA won the NEVER Openweight Championship against Tomohiro Ishii at today's NJPW Royal Quest.

Tonight the Bullet Club member tweeted that he was in the hospital, though didn't disclose why, but did assure fans that he was fine. He also wrote about being booed at today's event in London.

His full quote was, "This is the best way to start as NEVER CHAMP in the hospital. I'm totally fine. Thank you for booing me London

Below is KENTA's tweet:

This is the best way to start as NEVER CHAMP in the hospital



I'm totally fine



Thank you for booing me London #RoyalQuest #KENTA #G2S — KENTA (@KENTAG2S) September 1, 2019



