KENTA won the NEVER Openweight Championship against Tomohiro Ishii at today's NJPW Royal Quest. This is KENTA's first time winning the title. Ishii won it back in June.
You can check out the title change in the videos below:
#njroyalquest pic.twitter.com/npxjTkfRG8— LARIATOOOO!! (@MrLARIATO) August 31, 2019
THIS IS AWESOME! #NJPWRoyalQuest #NJPW https://t.co/xdXsh0ZGZM pic.twitter.com/G6x1uNiMFE— Italo Santana (@BulletClubIta) August 31, 2019
.@KENTAG2S hits a Snap German Suplex, but Ishii fires back with a German Suplex of his own. #NJPWRoyalQuest #NJPW https://t.co/xdXsh0ZGZM pic.twitter.com/PwjaoUW2j8— Italo Santana (@BulletClubIta) August 31, 2019
NEW #NEVER openweight champion ?? #Kenta #RoyalQuest @BrainbustaRadio @FiteTV pic.twitter.com/rs48BVVE0o— ? Omega Luke (@Omega_Luke) August 31, 2019
At Royal Quest KENTA defeated Tomohiro Ishii with assistance from the Bullet Club to become the new Never Openweight Champion pic.twitter.com/ITX5PSKNmC— Team Awesome/Lorenzo Dozier (@TeamAwesome418) August 31, 2019