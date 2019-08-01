WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle has given ex-UFC Interim Welterweight Champion Colby Covington permission to use his iconic theme song this weekend.

Covington, who made some appearances for Impact Wrestling in 2017, will square off against former Welterweight Champion Robbie Lawler in the main event of UFC Fight Night, which will take place in Newark, New Jersey.

The deal for the WWE star's theme song was aided by Bobby Lashley, who worked with Covington in the American Top Team.

MMA expert Ariel Helwani explained: "He [Colby Covington] has reached out, through a friend, to Kurt Angle, the former WWE Champion, who's theme song was very popular while he was an active wrestler. It was popular because fans loved to chant 'You suck!' in the middle of the theme song. So the song would go something like 'dun da da dun dun, you suck, you suck' – the fans just couldn't help themselves. He has asked Kurt if he can use that song because he wants people to chant 'You suck!' as he makes his way to the cage. So that's a guy who clearly is very comfortable being booed."

Covington has won six straight fights as he looks to propel himself into UFC Welterweight Championship contention.

Earlier this year, Covington hit the headlines when he talked about running into Paul Heyman and Brock Lesnar and the words of encouragement they offered up.

Gemma Stephens contributed to this article.