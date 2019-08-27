Former Impact Wrestling Tag Team Champions, Santana and Ortiz of LAX, recently spoke with Shiningwizards.com about their impressive careers so far, as well as what they have planned for the future. LAX is grateful when looking back at the memories they've made as a part of Impact Wrestling.

"They trusted us in positions where guys at our level coming in… We were brand new to TV, brand new to working that kind of style," Santana explained. "Every situation they threw us in, they trusted us to hit it out of the park, not even knowing who we were. The fact that they gave us that meant the world, especially at that time coming in - we were kids. They actually believed in everything we could do.

"Also, the fact that all the veterans there, especially at that time, all took the time to sit with us and to spit knowledge," Santana continued. "Tommy Dreamer, Abyss, Sonjay, they took the time and sat with us and made sure that, 'Hey, maybe do this different,' or, 'This will get you better in this way.' They took the time and there are not a lot of places like that."

"They took a risk on us and it paid off," Ortiz added. "Them putting us in the best possible situation all the time definitely played a huge part in our success. We were able just to take the ball and run with it."

The popular duo of Ortiz and Santana revealed that they would have never received the same kind of traction in the ring like they have now had it not been for, Shane Strickland.



"So it was like 3 in the morning, and I got a text on my phone from Shane Strickland," Santana began. "Shout out to Shane and everything he's doing; proud of that dude. It was a text from him and was like, "Yo, is it okay if I give Konnan your number?' I was like, 'What the hell? Hell yeah.' I guess him and Konnan were talking and Konnan asked him, 'Do you know any Latino tag teams because we're trying to start this up,' so I'm assuming Impact had already contacted him and all that stuff. And he [Strickland] was like, 'Hell yeah, I know these two dudes from New York and here's their number.

"And then, Homicide was like our stamp of approval and everything just happened how it happened," Ortiz said.

One person that had a legendary career as a performer in TNA/Impact Wrestling but would later be in the middle of a lawsuit battle with the company is none other than, Jeff Jarrett. Ortiz took some time during the interview to give his candid thoughts on Jarrett.

"I know there's a lot of lore when it comes to Double J but he was nothing but good to us," Ortiz said. "He was the say all - he was the one to give the stamp whether to say, 'Okay, yay or nay,' to us. He took a shot on us and he loved us."

There have been rumors throughout the pro wrestling community about where LAX will perform at next now that their run with Impact Wrestling has come to an end. Ortiz and Santana assured fans that they won't be disappointed with where LAX ends up next.

"I will say this - people won't be disappointed with our decision," Ortiz stated.

"Not only that, just know that if you know anything about our careers and what we've done to this point, and what we did to get to this point, we're about making history," Santana added.