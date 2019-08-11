- Above, Sheamus visited WWE Hall of Famer Edge at his home to try out Edge's Blaster Workout in the latest episode of Celtic Warrior Workouts.
- WWE posted this week's 25 best Instagram photos. The collection included: Natalya, Andrade / Charlotte, and Sasha Banks.
- During last night's NXT TakeOver: Toronto II (results here) main event between NXT Champion Adam Cole and Johnny Gargano, Mauro Ranallo had a momentary change in voice. While describing the weapons-filled steel cage, Ranallo called it a "sinister structure," you can hear the call in the video below. Fans picked up on the moment and Ranallo commented on Twitter, "'Sinister Structure' - eeeeevil voice."
Yo did Mauro get possessed by the ghost of an 84 year old woman from new jersey pic.twitter.com/IlcA1Ln3RM— Soundwave (@LocalSoundwave) August 11, 2019
"Sinister Structure"- eeeeevil voice.?? https://t.co/CjNC4updu4— Mauro Ranallo (@mauroranallo) August 11, 2019