Mauro Ranallo took to Twitter today and confirmed that the WWE NXT announce team will stay the same when the show moves to the USA Network on Wednesday, September 18.

Mauro currently calls the show with Nigel McGuinness and WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix.

Mauro wrote, "I had the honor of being part of the first #SmackDownLive broadcast on @USA_Network I am even more excited to be part of the @WWENXT broadcast team with @McGuinnessNigel & @TheBethPhoenix on USA! WE'LL DO IT LIVE!"

As we've noted, NXT will air live each Wednesday night from 8-10pm ET on the USA Network, from Full Sail Live. The show will then air on the WWE Network at 8pm ET on Thursday nights. You can read the official NXT - USA announcement with comments from Vince McMahon at this link.

