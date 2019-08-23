Major League Wrestling has announced today that MLW and The Crash Lucha Libre's alliance will start on October 5 in a co-promoted card in Tijuana, Baja California, Mexico.

The MLW and The Crash event marks the first-ever MLW Fusion TV taping from Mexico as well as the first-time that MLW has united with another company to present a co-promoted event.

The co-event will be at the Auditorio Fausto Gutierrez, which seats over 5,000 people. Tickets will be going on sale in September.

MLW CEO and founder Court Bauer spoke about the partnership with The Crash and the upcoming co-event that he calls is a history in the making for the company.

"This partnership is starting with a bang," said MLW CEO and founder Court Bauer. "One of the immediate goals of this partnership was to collaborate on an event of this size and scope. Tijuana is one of the hottest cities for lucha in the world and has been for decades. For The Crash to host this monumental event is history in the making for us, the sport and our fans."

It was announced last month that MLW was partnering with Pro Wrestling NOAH. Their relationship includes a talent-exchange agreement and content collaboration.

MLW Fusion airs in the US on BeIN Sports USA at 9 p.m. ET and is also available on their YouTube channel.





