Mojo Rawley, who recently signed a new multi-year WWE contract, has undergone a change in character over the past few months on the RAW brand.

The 33-year-old former WWE Tag Team Champion with Zack Ryder recently spoke with Chuck Carroll for the Baltimore Sun about the change - which echoes the character of WWE Hall of Famer "Mr Wonderful" Paul Orndorff ranting and raving at his own reflection in a mirror.

"You're always reinventing yourself and looking for what's new and what you haven't done before," Rawley explained in the interview. "We did the over-the-top, hyped-up, amped-up, crazy kind of character and now you kind of focus more on the reflective self. The man-in-the-mirror type of thing. I'm switching it up. It's the exact opposite of what I've been, and it's refreshing, and it's been fun."

Rawley, a former Andre The Giant Battle Royal winner who first signed with WWE in 2012 debuting on the NXT brand a year later, explained that he felt his "hyped" character, which was introduced to the main WWE roster in 2016, had gotten stale.

During the interview, Rawley noted that he feels like he is starting from scratch and working his way back up the roster.

"I think you always feel like that [working your way up] in a business like this where you do get stale and the fans will kind of turn on you and get tired of you," Rawley added. "You're always kind of starting from the bottom. That's how my career went in football, and that how it's been here. I wouldn't have it any other way. It keeps it fun and exciting and challenging."

