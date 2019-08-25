- Above is AEW Backstage Interviewer Alicia Atout's latest vlog featuring her recent trip to Mexico.
- Below, Brandi Rhodes hypes Pharaoh's upcoming Meet & Greet at Starrcast III where all proceeds go to PAWS Chicago.
Pharaoh shoots his shot for @StarrcastEvents ...part 2... @AEWrestling pic.twitter.com/keCsAi1vGa— Brandi Rhodes (@TheBrandiRhodes) August 24, 2019
- All Elite Wrestling announced the sixth AEW on TNT taping location will be revealed tomorrow at 12 pm ET. As noted, the first three shows (Washington D.C., Boston, and Philadelphia) have already sold out. Tickets are still available for Pittsburgh (October 23) and Charleston, WV (October 30).
. @AEWonTNT Locations— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) August 25, 2019
Oct 2nd - Washington, DC
Oct 9th - Boston
Oct 16th - Philly
Oct 23rd - Pittsburgh - https://t.co/gD3kHtAxyc
Oct 30th - Charleston, WV - https://t.co/POI4tb7QRj
Nov 6th - ???? - Find out tomorrow at Noon ET pic.twitter.com/Wy922jYcld