- This week's WWE SmackDown saw Sami Zayn and WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura form a new alliance. The two veterans joined forces during an episode of MizTV, which ended with The Miz being taken out.

Above is video from the MizTV segment and below is footage of The Miz struggling during the commercial break. There's no word yet on where they are headed with the new Nakamura - Zayn alliance, but we will keep you updated.

- The dark match before this week's SmackDown from the Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls, South Dakota saw Samoa Joe defeat Ali in singles action.

- As noted, this week's SmackDown saw Buddy Murphy pick up a big singles win over Daniel Bryan. WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley took to Twitter and praised Murphy for this match and last week's loss to Roman Reigns.

"Watching #SmackDown on DVR, so I'm a little late to the pardukey, but @WWE_Murphy is the real deal, isn't he? Two great performances in a row is no fluke," Foley wrote.

