Dark Sky Films has released a new poster and trailer for their upcoming horror film, Girl On The Third Floor, starring former WWE superstar Phil "C.M. Punk" Brooks and Trieste Kelly Dunn. The trailer, seen above, follows the character Don Koch [Punk] after he convinces his wife, Liz [Dunn], that he is able to do rehab on their new Victorian home himself.

Along with the new visuals, Dark Sky Films sent out the following press release:

Home is where hell is in the NEW Trailer for Dark Sky Films' upcoming horror film GIRL ON THE THIRD FLOOR, starring WWE legend Phil "C.M. Punk" Brooks and Trieste Kelly Dunn, written and directed by Travis Stevens. Watch the NEW trailer below and and prepare yourself for what's lurking in the shadows. In Theaters and On Digital Platforms October 25th! Enjoy and please feel free to share with your readers! GIRL ON THE THIRD FLOOR

In Theaters and On Digital Platforms October 25th! Bursting pipes, rotting walls, and unidentifiable slime were not what Don Koch (WWE legend Phil "CM Punk" Brooks) expected when he convinced his wife, Liz (Trieste Kelly Dunn), that he could rehab their new Victorian home himself. In over his head, under duress, and tempted by his old weaknesses, Don soon discovers that the house has its own dark, sordid history and won't be so easy to renovate after all.... #GirlOnTheThirdFloor

Directed by: Travis Stevens

Written by: Travis Stevens

Produced by: Greg Newman and Travis Stevens

Cast: Phil "C.M. Punk" Brooks, Trieste Kelly Dunn, Sarah Brooks, Elissa Dowling, Travis Delgado

Genre: Horror

Distributor: Dark Sky Films



This will be another horror film that Punk is acting in after his successful role earlier this year in "Rabid", directed By The Soska Sisters.

You can see the full poster below: