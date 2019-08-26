- WWE Universal and RAW Tag Team Champion Seth Rollins is also carrying another title these days - the UpUpDownDown Title. Rollins recently captured the UUDD Title from Samoa Joe, and above is new video of Rollins giving his victory talk with UUDD founder and SmackDown Tag Team Champion Xavier Woods. For those who missed it, below is video from Joe vs. Rollins.

- There will be a WWE NXT UK "Takeover: Cardiff" Prime Target preview special that airs on the WWE Network this coming Wednesday at 2:30pm ET. The thirty-minute special will serve as the lead-in for the "Takeover: Cardiff" go-home episode at 3pm ET.

"Takeover: Cardiff" will take place on Saturday at 2pm ET on the WWE Network with Tyler Bate vs. WWE UK Champion WALTER, Kay Lee Ray vs. NXT UK Women's Champion Toni Storm, Mark Coffey and Wolfgang vs. Flash Morgan Webster and Mark Andrews vs. NXT UK Tag Team Champions Zack Gibson and James Drake, Noam Dar vs. Travis Banks, plus a Last Man Standing match with Joe Coffey vs. Dave Mastiff.

- As noted, WWE announced today that the 9th season of Total Divas will premiere at 10pm ET on Wednesday, October 2 on the E! network. Ronda Rousey and Sonya Deville will be added to the cast while returning stars are Nia Jax, Carmella, Natalya and Naomi.

Jax, who is currently recovering from a torn ACL she underwent surgery for back in April, took to Twitter today and revealed that her injury will be covered on the show. She also revealed that Paige and The Bella Twins will appear.

She wrote, "Your resident b---h is back! Tune in to watch me be the big s--t stirrer that I am, having great times with my sisters @BellaTwins @RealPaigeWWE & find out if I'm actually going to make a comeback after having major surgery #TotalDivas #Ad"

You can see her full tweet below: