NJPW Super J-Cup (Night Two) took place last night (full results) in San Francisco, California. The finals will go down later tonight at Walter Pyramid in Long Beach, California.

During the show it was announced NJPW will be coming to the San Jose Civic in San Jose, California on Saturday, November 9. Tickets for New Japan Showdown will go on sale on Friday, September 13.

Before that event, NJPW will be touring the east coast on September 27 (Lowell, Massachusetts), September 28 (New York City), and September 29 (Philadelphia, Pennsylvania).