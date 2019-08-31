Back in the spotlight, the National Wrestling Alliance recently announced they would be returning to Atlanta, Georgia for TV tapings. NWA President Billy Corgan is looking to bring the NWA to a true main stage. The first set of tapings will take place on Monday, September 30 and Tuesday, October 1. Ticket information has finally been revealed for the tapings.

According to the NWA's website, VIP tickets go on sale Tuesday, September 3 at 9 p.m. ET for newsletter subscribers. Links will be provided for both dates at GPB Studios.

Here is the pricing and prize info:

* VIP is $100 per day

* You must enter early to pick your seats

* There will be a choice of a Special Edition poster or an Atlanta Event t-shirt (if you attend both tapings, you have a choice)

* You will receive a special Atlanta event pin

* Post-show Meet and Greet with NWA stars Nick Aldis, Kamille, Eli Drake, Allysin Kay and Billy Corgan

General Admission is $30 per day, with guaranteed admission to the event each day. No meet and greets or special merchandise will be included. Any questions can be emailed to [email protected]

In the above video, Corgan discussed the need for the NWA to produce their own programming, especially in today's wrestling scene.

"It's one thing to say you're rebooting the NWA, it's another thing to run matches on someone else's stage," Corgan stated. "We're very grateful to those people that shared their stage with us, most recently Ring of Honor, which was an incredible opportunity. But now it's our time to step forward, and it's time to bring the NWA back into the spotlight, and run on its own oxygen. So, we're very excited to announce that in October, in Atlanta, we'll be doing our own television again."