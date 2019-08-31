Nyla Rose won the 21-woman Casino Battle Royale at tonight's AEW All Out: The Buy In. Rose now waits for the winner of Riho vs. Hikaru Shida. The women's title will be challenged for on October 2.

Also, Impact Star Tenille Dashwood entered the match, but came up short to win the match. The last to enter the bout was Mercedes Martinez.

Be sure to follow our live coverage of tonight's show!

You can check highlights from the match in the videos below: