Nyla Rose won the 21-woman Casino Battle Royale at tonight's AEW All Out: The Buy In. Rose now waits for the winner of Riho vs. Hikaru Shida. The women's title will be challenged for on October 2.
Also, Impact Star Tenille Dashwood entered the match, but came up short to win the match. The last to enter the bout was Mercedes Martinez.
You can check highlights from the match in the videos below:
It's all about @TenilleDashwood! #AEWAllOut #AEWBuyIn
The #CasinoBattleRoyale is underway #AEWALLOUT #theBUYIN
Double chokeslam by Nyla Rose #theBuyIn #AEWAllOut
Mercedes Martinez drew the Joker card - #theBuyIn #AEWALLOUT
Order ALL OUT - https://t.co/YmpiGk2IQy pic.twitter.com/wNGdO9FKdw
Open wide for Dr. @RealBrittBaker! #AEWAllOut #AEWBuyIn
?? https://t.co/nVZTW9QmCw
?? https://t.co/wZp9D0cRDd pic.twitter.com/71EGy6QSST
First one in and last one standing. @NylaRoseBeast wins the @AEWrestling #AllOut Casino Battle Royal in doninant fashion.
The crowd was very into this match live. Britt, Kong, ODB, Jazz and Mercedes Martinez all got big reactions. Great showcase for AEW women.
- @WIncRebel pic.twitter.com/lJ7DGWYRaF
.@NylaRoseBeast goes the distance! #AEWAllOut #AEWBuyIn