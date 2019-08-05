Former multi-time WWE Diva's Champion Paige took to Instagram earlier today to send out a lengthy, heartfelt message about her past struggles with weight. She hopes to inspire anyone dealing with similar problems to start ignoring the hateful comments people make about them.

"Because of the business I'm in we have an enormous spotlight on us," Paige wrote. "Which along with it comes wonderfully incredible things, but also some bad. One thing is weight.

"For the past 8 years I've struggled with how I've wanted my body. Mostly because of the 'sweet' people on the internet sees that as soon as you put on a pound or lose it they jump on the judging bad wagon, then say, 'you should expect criticism because of the career path you chose' you should NEVER go out of your way to make someone feel bad about themselves. Even if they are in the 'spotlight' ... I've hit my lowest weight and hit my biggest weight in just the space of 2 years.

"But I stopped caring what people said a while ago. Helps when you surround yourself with positive people and positive influencers. I know you hear it from me about my bf but he's a real driving force behind my healthier and happier lifestyle. Along with the best friends and family I could ever imagine. Long story short. f--k what people think and you'll be a lot happier."

You can see Paige's full Instagram post below:

This isn't the first time Paige has spoken out about people using offensive vocabulary when describing someone else's body. Earlier this year, following the debut of her biopic Fighting With my Family, a review of the film by standard.co.uk included a critic describing the main star portraying Paige, Florence Pugh, as having "chunky thighs". Pugh and Paige both brought attention to the review, with Paige writing back in a tweet, "Wow I'm actually appalled by this."

You can see the full tweet below: