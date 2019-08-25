ROH Saturday Night at Center Stage TV tapings took place last night in Atlanta, Georgia (spoilers here). At the show ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champions Villain Enterprises took on Lifeblood.

PCO ended up getting a nasty cut above his eye that required 17 stitches to close up. Here's how it happened, according to ROH's website.

"During the tag match that pitted Villain Enterprises' PCO and Brody King against LifeBlood's Mark Haskins and Tracy Williams, PCO had a 'malfunction' that caused him to deliver a suicide dive on the opposite side of where his intended targets were. He landed face first on the floor and came up dazed and bleeding profusely. The injury occurred less than two minutes into the match. PCO refused medical attention and continued on."

In the graphic video below, PCO got stitched up by medical personnel and commented to them, "Yeah, that's a good job."