- Above is a clip from the latest Hidden Gem additions on the WWE Network, featuring Triple H's DQ win over then-WWE Champion Randy Orton at the April 13, 2008 WWE live event from the Nottingham Arena in Nottingham, England. The full upload on the Network runs almost 28 minutes.

The WWE Network released two other international live event matches this week - then-WWE Champion The Undertaker retaining his title over The British Bulldog at the November 30, 1991 live event from Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, and then-WWE NXT Champion Finn Balor defending his title against Sami Zayn and Samoa Joe in a Triple Threat at the NXT live event from Cardiff, Wales on December 15, 2015. The full Taker upload runs for just over 12 minutes while the NXT live event Triple Threat runs just under 30 minutes. WWE also uploaded three Adrian Street Hidden Gem matches this week, to promote the Street documentary that premieres Saturday afternoon at 1pm ET before the NXT UK "Takeover: Cardiff" event.

- WWE stock was down 2.19% today, closing at $71.47 per share. Today's high was $73.94 and the low was $71.40.

- As noted, it was announced today that WWE Universal & RAW Tag Team Champion Seth Rollins ranked #1 in the annual PWI 500 list for 2019. Rollins topped the list, followed by Daniel Bryan, WWE United States Champion AJ Styles, WWE Champion Kofi Kingston, IWGP Heavyweight Champion Kazuchika Okada, Johnny Gargano, Roman Reigns, Kenny Omega, Hiroshi Tanahashi, and Will Ospreay at #10.

WWE NXT UK Superstar Pete Dunne took to Twitter this evening and apparently knocked the annual list, which has been a hot topic for a few decades now.

"Imagine sitting there and writing a list of 500 wrestlers based off a completely random criteria and then imagine people actually caring. Don't get me started on star ratings. Wrestling is mad sometimes, just find what you like and watch it often," Dunne wrote.

You can see Dunne's full tweet below: