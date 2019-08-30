- WWE posted this video of Drake Maverick spending time under the ring during Tuesday's SmackDown episode, waiting for a chance to win the WWE 24/7 Title back. SmackDown saw Kevin Owens interrupt a performance by Elias, which ended with Elias being dropped with a Stunner. R-Truth then hit the ring and tried to get the pin on Elias but it was Drake who stole the pin to regain the title, beginning his 5th reign.

- WWE stock was down 0.13% today, closing at $71.43 per share. Today's high was $71.87 and the low was $69.37.

- As noted, WWE's Peyton Royce and AEW's Shawn Spears were married this past Sunday. Peyton took to Instagram and posted this photo of the happy couple on their honeymoon. They returned back home just in time for Spears to do battle with Cody Rhodes at AEW's All Out pay-per-view near Chicago on Saturday.