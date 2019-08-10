- Above is the full match between AJ Styles and Adam Cole at ROH All-Star Extravaganza VI from 2014. Near the end of the match, Styles was able to finish off Cole with a super Bloody Sunday.

- ROH World Champion Matt Taven vs. RUSH is expected to be the main event for ROH Death Before Dishonor, according to PWInsider. The upcoming PPV takes place on September 27 from Sam's Town Live in Las Vegas, Nevada.

- PWInsider also reported there were a little over 1,000 in attendance for last night's ROH Summer Supercard (full results here). Wrestling Inc. was in attendance for the show and took a shot of the crowd in the photo below.