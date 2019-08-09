Welcome to Wrestling INC's coverage of Ring of Honor Summer Supercard pay per view, streaming live via Fite.tv and Honor Club. Tonight's event takes place from the Mattamy Athletic Centre in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Feel free to follow along and sound off in the comments. Enjoy the show!

Show opens with a 10-bell salute for the legendary Harley Race, who passed away on August 1st after a battle with lung cancer. Nice ovation from the crowd afterwards.

Ring of Honor intro vignette.

Ian Riccaboni and Caprice Coleman welcome us to Summer Supercard from Toronto. They run down the evening's exciting card, including the main event, which is announced as the Ladder War between the Briscoes and The Guerrillas of Destiny for the ROH tag team titles.

Villain Enterprises (PCO & Brody King) make their way to the ring for our opening contest. They'll be battling The Kingdom (TK O'Ryan & Vinny Marseglia )in tag action. Footage of The Kingdom's attack on the Bouncers from Manhattan Mayhem is shown. The Bouncers are close to ringside for this one.

Villain Enterprises versus The Kingdom

PCO and O'Ryan start. PCO shoves O'Ryan through the ropes with ease. O'Ryan takes a moment to regroup. He nails PCO with multiple chops, then drops an elbow behind his head. Suplex attempt...PCO blocks it...he tosses O'Ryan into the turnbuckles and follows up wit a scoop slam. Corner attack by PCO. He brings in King, who targets O'Ryan's chest with vicious chops of his own. Marseglia comes in...he tries shoulder bumping King but King's too powerful and takes him down. Back and forth striking...King wins the exchange. Marseglia with some misdirection...dropkick...King is barely affected and hits a lariat. PCO tags in. Loud PCO chants. Double team from the Kingdom. Marseglia takes him down with a neckbreaker. Early cover...only two. Marseglia talks a little trash, then makes a quick tag to O'Ryan. O'Ryan goes after PCO's eye, clawing at it. The Kingdom uses tandem offense to keep PCO grounded. Snapmare and headlock from O'Ryan.

PCO begins a comeback but O'Ryan slows him down with an eye rake. Suplex connects. PCO pops back up and hits a lariat. King tagged in. He drops Marseglia and O'Ryan with chops. Corner lariat to both men. He traps the Kingdom in the turnbuckles...stinger splash. They roll to the outside...King takes them out with a running senton off the apron. PCO on the apron now...King monkey flips him onto the Kingdom! Place goes wild! Back in the ring...pop-up powerbomb from PCO to O'Ryan for a nearfall. All four men in now...Marseglia drops King to the outside. PCO charges but accidentally hits King! Double suicide dive from the Kingdom. They hit a spinebuster/headbutt combo...PCO kicks out at two again. They go for their finisher...PCO shifts his body and escapes...King picks O'Ryan up...Gonzo bomb. PCO to the top...moonsault connects. It's over.

Villain Enterprises win by pinfall

Afterwards the Kingdom and the Bouncers argue...they brawl at ringside! Beer City Brawler smashes a beer off of Vinny Marseglia's head! Security is out to pull them apart...eventually they separate the two teams. "Let them fight" chants from the crowd.

Commentary welcomes Rhett Titus to the table. They congratulate him on the birth of his child.

PJ Black is out for our second matchup of the evening. He'll be battling the "Last Real Man" Silas Young, who is out second, but not in his ring gear. He cuts a promo on Black and pulls out a bottle of whiskey from his pocket. His microphone goes out for a second so it's difficult to hear what he says. Young then reminds Black that they've already wrestled recently, and that Young beat him fair and square, so they don't need to do it. Young exits. Black gets on the microphone and says that he came here to wrestle. He names a few opponents...but ends by asking "what about this man?"

It's Marty Scurll! Big pop for the Villain Enterprises leader. He gets on the mic. "Let's not waste any more time."

PJ Black versus Marty Scurll

Action starts quick. Black lands a thrust kick. He bounces off the ropes...Scurll runs through him with an elbow. Big chops from Scurll. Black rolls over Scurll...spin kick to the gut. He gets to the apron...springboard crossbody. Submission by Black, who pulls at Scurll's arm, then stomps it to the mat. Scurll to his feet...Black takes him back down with a snap-suplex. He traps Scurll in a cradle...two count. Modified octopus stretch by Black, who continues to weaken Scurll's arm. Scurll gets put on the top...frankensteiner blocked by Scurll...Black eventually hits it. Whisper in the wind for a nearfall. Black climbs again...Scurll evades and nails Black with a half-dragon suplex. Huge uppercuts by Scurll sends Black to ringside. Scurll jumps to the apron...superkick.

Back in the ring...Scurll strings together offense with a chop and tornado DDT. Cover...Black kicks out. Scurll hooks the arms...Black counters...he gets caught with a lariat. Scurll sets Black up...powerbomb with a stack...another two count. He calls for the chicken-wing...Black pushes him to the ropes...Spanish-Fly off the middle rope! Pumphandle cutter from Black. Springboard moonsault connects. He goes for it again...Scurll gets the feet up...Black responds with a superkick! Scurll fires one right back, then snaps Black's fingers! Black catches Scurll with a backslide pin...they trade roll-ups...back and forth striking...black plague out of nowhere by Scurll. That'll do it.

Marty Scurll wins by pinfall

Commentary puts over how well Black performed, but that he wasn't prepared to face someone the caliber of Scurll. Women of Honor title match coming up next. A video package showing how Tasha Steelz earned a title opportunity against Kelly Klein is shown. Steelz defeated Angelina Love twice at Mass Hysteria and Manhattan Mayhem. Steelz says she's going to be the first women of color to become champion.

Tasha Steelz is out first, followed by the champ.

Tasha Steelz versus Kelly Klein for the WOH World Championship



Still to come:

* Matt Taven (c) vs. Alex Shelley (ROH World Championship)

* Guerrillas of Destiny (c) vs. The Briscoes (Ladder War for the ROH World Tag Team Championship)

* Shane Taylor (c) vs. Tracy Williams (ROH World TV Championship)

* Caristico, Soberano Jr., and Stuka Jr. vs. Barbaro Cavernario, Hechicero, and Templario

* RUSH vs. Dalton Castle (No DQ Match)

* Jay Lethal and Jonathan Gresham vs. Bandido and Mark Haskins