- As seen above, Titus O'Neil and Drake Maverick crashed today's WWE SummerSlam Meet & Greet session with WWE 24/7 Champion R-Truth and Carmella, but failed to take the title.

- Alicia Fox and WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry are among the names brought into Toronto this weekend for SummerSlam Week, according to PWInsider. Christian was also brought to Town, as noted earlier in our post about WWE Superstars visiting the Toronto Blue Jays MLB game on Thursday.

- Mandy Rose, Sonya Deville, Dana Brooke, Dolph Ziggler and Mojo Rawley hosted a "Be a STAR Bullying Prevention Rally" earlier today at the Toronto Kiwanis Boys & Girls Club. Below are a few shots from the event: