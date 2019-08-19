Rey Mysterio took to Twitter today and announced that he will be on tonight's WWE RAW to address what has been going on as of late.

"So I've come to St. Paul, MN with my family. @WWE is allowing me some time on #Raw to address everything on my mind for the last couple of weeks. I hope you'll all join and support me as you've done over these years. Thank you," he wrote.

As noted, Rey recently began a new storyline on RAW after a clean sweep 2 of 3 Falls loss to Andrade. He was emotional backstage during a post-match interview and just talked about having a family to support. It was reported last week, via the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, that WWE is looking to have Rey's son Dominick wrestle when he's ready, some time in 2020, and that this new Rey storyline could lead to Dominick returning to the WWE storylines.

Rey took to Twitter before the RAW tweet and wrote, "Every flight away from home, midnight drive along the road. All the masks, fans met, championships won...an amazing career full of wonderful memories and friendships. So much to look back at."

You can see Rey's full tweets below:

Every flight away from home, midnight drive along the road. All the masks, fans met, championships won...an amazing career full of wonderful memories and friendships. So much to look back at. — ?Rey Mysterio? (@reymysterio) August 19, 2019