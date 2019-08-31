On October 2, Riho will face Nyla Rose to determine the inaugural AEW Women's World Champion.
Earlier tonight on The Buy In, Nyla Rose won the 21-woman Casino Battle Royale. Riho then defeated Hikaru Shida to take the second spot in the upcoming match.
You can check highlights from the match in the videos below:
