WWE Superstars are busy this week because of media events leading up to Sunday's PPV, SummerSlam, but the Riott Squad though snuck in some time to reunite.

Liv Morgan wrote how she and Sarah reunited for the first time since the Riott Squad broke up. The two were doing the same event. They also called Ruby Riott, who is out injured and then the three of them took a photo together.

"Sarah and I got reunited for the first time since the Riott Squad split up as we were doing the same appearance," Morgan wrote... "U know we had to call Ruby and have a Riott Squad Reunion. Forever my best friends."

As it was noted earlier this week, Ruby Riott had to undergo her second surgery since May 22 to repair a bilateral injury on her left shoulder.

Below is the photo of three: