Earlier today Ring of Honor announced the first four entrants for the ROH World Title No. 1 Contender tournament.

Jay Lethal, Kenny King, Dalton Castle, and Marty Scurll were the first entrants named. Both Lethal and Castle are former ROH World Champions. Lethal is also the record-holder for the most combined days as champion.

The first-round matches will be at the Death Before Dishonor PPV on September 27 and Death Before Dishonor Fallout on September 28. The two events will be held at Sam's Town Live in Las Vegas.

As noted before, the semifinals and finals will be taking place at Glory By Honor in New Orleans at the UNO Lakefront Arena on October 12. The winner of the tournament then will go to Final Battle and face the current ROH World Champion on December 13 in Baltimore.

The remaining four entrants will be announced tomorrow and the bracket will be revealed on Monday.