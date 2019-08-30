Ring of Honor has revealed the last four entrants for the ROH World Title No. 1 Contender tournament. The four that were added are Villain Enterprises member PCO, Colt Cabana, and LifeBlood members Bandido and Mark Haskins.

As noted yesterday, Villain Enterprises member Marty Scurll, Kenny King, Jay Lethal, and Dalton Castle were the first four to be announced for the eight-man tournament.

The first-round tournament matches will take place on September 27 and September 28 at Death Before Dishonor and Death Before Dishonor Fallout. Both events will be held at Sam's Town Live in Las Vegas.

The winner of the tournament will go to Final Battle and face the current ROH World Champion on December 13 in Baltimore. Before that, the semifinals and finals will be taking place at Glory By Honor in New Orleans at the UNO Lakefront Arena on October 12.

ROH will reveal the bracket on Monday.