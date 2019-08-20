As noted, WWE announced that NXT will be moving from the WWE Network to the USA Network starting on September 18th. Shows will still be produced at Full Sail University. The program, headed by Triple H, will be making the move during a big transition phase for WWE.

Several WWE and NXT Superstars took to Twitter to react to the USA Network announcement.

Matt Bloom, one of the head trainers of NXT, stated, "Beyond proud and excited. The blood, sweat and tears that got us where we are today has paid off. This is just the beginning. #WeAreNXT"

A lot of time has been spent in the trenches with the men and women I was in @WWENXT with. From armories to the main event of #WrestleMania, we've come along way. And we'll always be @WWENXT. #WeAreNXT https://t.co/XurUzTyLRL — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) August 20, 2019

The rumors are true, we DESERVE it ! So proud to be part of @WWENXT ?? Time to show the world that #LatinasDoItBetter — LATINA?? (@TaynaraContiWWE) August 20, 2019

The Undisputed ERA is coming to prime time. We're gonna''Shock the System' so friggen hard it's gonna be SICK! @AdamColePro @theBobbyFish @roderickstrong https://t.co/8WsvAITkJc — Kyle O'Reilly (@KORcombat) August 20, 2019

Shhh, we've got something to tell you. @WWENXT is headed to USA network, and your girls were BORN ready! #VXT pic.twitter.com/utoVkgcF6z — CHELSEA GREEN (@ImChelseaGreen) August 20, 2019

Beyond proud and excited. The blood, sweat and tears that got us where we are today has paid off. This is just the beginning. #WeAreNXT https://t.co/pAGvmmUWQQ — Matt Bloom (@NXTMattBloom) August 20, 2019

If you want to see elite big men on Wednesday nights, Feast Your Eyes on @WWENXT Live on the @USA_Network starting 9/18 at 8pm EST. pic.twitter.com/hdzq3AcXvu — Dominik Dijakovic (@DijakovicWWE) August 20, 2019

NXT helped a lot of us to get the spotlight—now is its time to shine. https://t.co/GaihMpwXUs — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) August 20, 2019