As noted, WWE announced that NXT will be moving from the WWE Network to the USA Network starting on September 18th. Shows will still be produced at Full Sail University. The program, headed by Triple H, will be making the move during a big transition phase for WWE.

Several WWE and NXT Superstars took to Twitter to react to the USA Network announcement.

Roman Reigns, an original member of the NXT roster, wrote, "A lot of time has been spent in the trenches with the men and women I was in
@WWENXT with. From armories to the main event of #WrestleMania, we've come along way. And we'll always be @WWENXT. #WeAreNXT

Matt Bloom, one of the head trainers of NXT, stated, "Beyond proud and excited. The blood, sweat and tears that got us where we are today has paid off. This is just the beginning. #WeAreNXT"

Below are reactions from Roman Reigns, AJ Styles, Matt Bloom, Becky Lynch, John Cena, Chelsea Green, Dominik Dijakovic, Bianca Belair, Shinsuke Nakamura, Seth Rollins, Taynara Conti, Stokely Hathaway, Bayley, Kyle O'Reilly and Alexa Bliss.