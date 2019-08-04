- The above video is the newest Canvas 2 Canvas from artist Rob Schamberger. This time the WWE star to be featured is Baron Corbin.

- Roman Reigns added what he thinks happened to him on Tuesday on SmackDown Live. Reigns wrote he believes that it was a mistake by crew.

It was reported before this storyline will lead to Reigns facing Daniel Bryan at WWE SummerSlam on August 11.

Below is his tweet:

At this time I think the #SDLive incident was a mistake by the crew, which I love and respect. I respect the machine and the team that builds it and I understand mistakes happen. — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) August 4, 2019

- Sasha Banks' husband, Sarath Ton (Mikaze) shared a sweet message on Instagram for their wedding anniversary, he wrote, "9 years ago I met the girl of my dreams. 8 years ago I asked her to be my girlfriend. 7 years ago I asked her to marry me. 3 years ago she made me the happiest man in the world. Today she continues to inspire me to be a better man and human. I love you @sashabankswwe more and more as each second of every day passes. When I said 'I do,' it was the easiest decision I've ever made. Happy anniversary my love. To many more years with you."

Below is the anniversary post: