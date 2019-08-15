- Above is a clip from this week's WWE Network Hidden Gems addition, featuring WWE Hall of Famers Ric Flair and Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat doing battle, years before their legendary trilogy of matches in 1989. The match took place on March 17, 1984 at the Mid-Atlantic Wrestling Boogie Jam event.

The full match, which had the NWA World Heavyweight Title on the line, went for one hour. The full event upload on the WWE Network runs for almost 2.5 hours.

On a related note, the Hidden Gems section is now back on the WWE Network following the recent re-launch. The category can now be found under the In Ring section.

- WWE stock was up 2.27% today, closing at $68.95 per share. Today's high was $70.29 and the low was $66.92.

- As noted, WWE confirmed today that Roman Reigns recently signed a multi-year deal with the company. Reigns took to Twitter this afternoon and commented on re-signing with the company.

"@WWE is my home. The @WWEUniverse is family. And I got plentttttty of big fights left," he wrote.

There's no word yet on details of the contract but WWE has been offering 4 and 5 deals as of late, but the extension for a top star like Reigns could be for a longer period of time. You can see Reigns' full tweet below: