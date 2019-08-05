Roman Reigns has had quite the comeback since returning to the WWE back in February. He has been in feuds with names like Drew McIntyre and Shane McMahon, but he's also had the chance to team up with The Undertaker. In an interview with Complex at the ComplexCon in Chicago recently, "The Big Dog" was all smiles talking about how he is in a much better place since his return.

"I think I'm doing a little bit better actually," Reigns stated. "Just because I'm much more focused on my health, I'm much more focused on me as an individual, and just making sure that I stay in a place where I can continue to help others. Before I took my leave, I got to the point where I strictly thought about my family, and was so focused on you gotta do this, you gotta be here. Take a break, are you kidding me? So now, I just listen to myself and I trust myself a lot more to know to have faith in the program. Sometimes you got to pull back, hit the brakes a little, reassess where you're at, and then attack.

"It's all going really positive. But you know, through this process, I learned to be grateful and enjoy the little things. Enjoy these little moments, these conversations, relationships, and hopefully by the grace of God, everything will be fine."

Reigns made news when he teamed up with The Undertake at Extreme Rules last month to take on Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre in a No Holds Barred match. Reigns wanted to make sure that the spotlight was not on him in that match, but on the legend himself, especially with how popular he is among the WWE Universe.

"The most important thing for me was to make sure he was feeling it out there," Reigns said. "We were in Philly at Extreme Rules, whooping everyone's a--. You could see that confidence and swagger come out that only 'The Deadman' can show in his own way. It was really nice to see that."

