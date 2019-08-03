- Above, Roman Reigns responded to a number of IGN comments about Hobbs & Shaw. In the film, Reigns stars as one of The Rock's brothers.

- Today, Titus O'Neil and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers held the second annual Back to School Bash. The event provided more than 15,000 children with free health services, backpacks, and school supplies for the upcoming school year. Sasha Banks was also in attendance for the event.

"I'm honored and thrilled to be doing this huge event for the second year in a row with AdventHealth and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers," O'Neil said. "By utilizing our platform and bringing together an impressive list of partners and sponsors, we are able to humbly fill the needs list of these families in attendance and make a difference in meaningful ways."

Right now @RJStadium thousands of youth are getting free backpacks, school supplies, dental, eyeglasses, haircuts & more at the @TitusONeilWWE Back to School Bash. Proud to parter w Titus & so many community orgs like @MetroMinistries @FLBlue @HillsboroughSch @Buccaneers pic.twitter.com/NnVqf5MrBb — Outback Bowl (@outbackbowl) August 3, 2019

- WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart will be doing a meet and great on August 11 in Toronto for SummerSlam. Hart had turned down an invite to last month's RAW Reunion because he reportedly didn't want to miss a day of the summer season in Calgary and wouldn't take any bookings until August. Back in May, Hart unveiled the AEW World Championship at AEW Double or Nothing.