Roman Reigns took to Twitter after this week's WWE SmackDown from Toronto and gave props to Buddy Murphy, promising they will see each other again in the ring.

"Meant every word I said about @WWE_Murphy in the ring. He said he wanted a fight and he got one. Tonight was my night, but I'm sure it won't be the last time I'll stand across from you. #SDLive #SecretsOut," Reigns wrote.

Reigns defeated Murphy in a hard-fought battle on the post-SummerSlam edition of SmackDown, which was Murphy's first SmackDown TV match since coming to the blue brand in the Superstar Shakeup. He competed on Sunday's SummerSlam Kickoff against Apollo Crews but was attacked by Rowan for the disqualification.

As noted, Daniel Bryan and Rowan would later attack Murphy on this week's SmackDown following the loss to Reigns. They previously demanded that Murphy admit he lied about Rowan being near the recent Reigns forklift incident. This week's SmackDown ended with Rowan and Bryan promising to bring Reigns the real mystery attacker on next week's SmackDown from Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Bryan noted that they have conducted their own investigation, and have discovered the culprit,

You can see Reigns' full tweet below: