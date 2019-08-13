The Roman Reigns mystery attacker storyline continued on tonight's post-SummerSlam edition of WWE SmackDown from Toronto.

As seen in the videos above and below, Daniel Bryan and Rowan accused Buddy Murphy of lying about seeing Rowan near the recent forklift incident, and then made him admit he lied.

Reigns would defeat Murphy in singles action on tonight's show, before the segment that saw Murphy admit he lied. Video from that match can be seen below as well.

SmackDown ended with Reigns confronting Rowan and Bryan backstage in the locker room. It looked like a fight was about to break out after Bryan demanded an apology from Reigns, but Bryan warned The Big Dog that he and Rowan had conducted their own investigation, and discovered the culprit behind the recent attack attempts. Bryan then told Reigns that he and Rowan will deliver the attacker to Reigns next week.

It looks like the reveal from Rowan and Bryan will take place on next Tuesday's SmackDown from Sioux Falls, South Dakota at the Denny Sanford Premier Center.

You can see a few shots from the show-closing segment with Reigns, Bryan and Rowan below as well: