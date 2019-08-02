As seen above, Ronda Rousey has released a mock trailer for a "TABLES" movie, released by the fictional production company called No DNB Productions (No 'Do Nothing b---h' Productions).

The spoof features appearances by Travis Browne, Paige and WWE Hall of Famer D-Von Dudley, who have appeared for recent "Goat Walk" interview videos on Rousey's YouTube channel. D-Von also appeared in a comedy video on how much Rousey misses WWE.

The description of the video reads like this: "All hell breaks loose on a peaceful retreat as a strange and violent force terrorizes Browsey Acres. The stipulations have changed for Ronda Rousey and friends in the brand new survival horror, TABLES."

Below is the "TABLES" deleted scenes and gag reel teaser: