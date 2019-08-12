After 15 years working as a wrestler, trainer and promoter, Pat Buck was hired by WWE recently as a backstage producer. Buck is the owner and operator of the WrestlePro promotion in which he and Ryback were tag team champions.

But Ryback isn't on the best of terms with Buck anymore even though their friendship dates back over a dozen years to when they worked together in OVW. Wrestling Inc.'s Raj Giri joined Ryback's podcast, Conversation W/ The Big Guy Ryback, where The Big Guy discussed his problems with Buck.

"He does have a good wrestling mind; he has a great wrestling mind," Ryback said of Buck being hired by WWE. "So, I'll never take anything away from him on that end. But the type of human being he is…[WWE] has to be very careful about him because he leaks stuff out and is all about money."

"They've got to be very careful about having that guy in meetings because he will do things for money, 100 percent," continued Ryback. "Information will get leaked out. I can't say 100 percent he will do that [in the future], but he has done it in the past."

Ryback also added that when he was starting up his podcast, Buck tried to go behind his back and put the podcast in his name. Buck hoped that Ryback would eventually return to WWE which would then leave Ryback's following with Buck on the podcast.

"The falling out happened, Raj, was when I had him on the show but he was booking everything and getting 10 percent," Ryback said before adding that Buck would book him for his WrestlePro shows without asking Ryback first. "Towards the end he did two final shows. I was already seeing things as he started handling my bookings on another email, not the one I could actually see.

"We were having problems with payouts on the show but I happened to catch him keeping money from switching over to mid-roll where they were cutting him the checks because he was in charge as I was with the other half. I found out through mid-roll that we was keeping some money without telling me about it."

Ryback said that when he first met Buck in WWE developmental that he would steal things like protein shakes and even when they lived together in Tampa, Buck would funnel money from his grandmother's account to his because he had her account in his name.

Another example of Buck stealing money came when Ryback did a photo-op after an event and planned on sending the money to those affected by Hurricane Harvey in Houston, Texas. Buck ended up keeping the money for himself and would later try to get Ryback to work for free for Buck's promotion.

"He eventually sent the money to the Houston flood victims and didn't send the date and time he sent it so he could cover himself after he got called out for doing that… Great wrestling mind, but there's some major character flaws in this guy as a person," said Ryback. "I talked to the higher-ups in WWE and told them you gotta watch out for this guy. I know John Laurinaitis likes him but he is as big of a piece of sh*t as there is human being-wise."

After Ryback's spiel on what type of individual Buck is, Raj then asked him when the last time was he talked to Buck.

"I sent him a message and let him know the other day that I'm gonna personally get him fired when I'm f***ing healthy if he doesn't get fired before that and enjoy the short-term ride while he's up there…," said Ryback.

"I just informed him when I see you I'm beating the sh*t out of you and that's the truth. That's just from a man's standpoint – you robbed me, you talked bad about me, I'll be positive all day long but at the end of the day I'm gonna f**k you up still because you're a little b***h. That's just being a man…

"I will handle the repercussions when that comes but he is as bad of a human being…that's Pat Buck for everybody."

