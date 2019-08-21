- Next Monday's episode of "Straight Up Steve Austin" on the USA Network will feature the WWE Hall of Famer hanging out with Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield. Above is a preview clip.

- Today's WWE NXT UK episode on the WWE Network will feature Tyler Bate facing off with WWE UK Champion WALTER ahead of their "Takeover: Cardiff" match on August 31. Other matches announced include The Hunt (Wild Boar and Primate) vs. Marcel Barthel and Fabian Aichner of WALTER's Imperium stable, plus Mark Andrews vs. NXT UK Tag Team Champion James Drake with a Takeover title shot on the line.

- The following matches were taped for tonight's regular NXT episode on the WWE Network:

* Damian Priest vs. Mansoor Al-Shehail

* Mia Yim vs. Vanessa Borne

* Shane Thorne vs. Bronson Reed

* Killian Dain vs. Matt Riddle

NXT spoilers for tonight are at this link.

- As noted, a new heel alliance formed on last night's WWE SmackDown between Sami Zayn and WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura. There's no word yet on where they are headed with the new team, but they took out The Miz during a MizTV segment last night. Zayn took to Twitter after the show and commented on the bond between he and Nakamura.

"A bond that will never die. Until the end of time," Zayn wrote.

Nakamura also tweeted a photo from the segment and wrote, "We express something in poetry or fight."

You can see their full tweets below: