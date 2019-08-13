Samoa Joe has been a huge focus on WWE RAW recently, named as one of the prime suspects behind the recent spate of intended attacks on Roman Reigns.

During his time with WWE, Joe has never been WWE Champion, which has led to speculation about his relationship with Chairman Vince McMahon. During a recent interview with the Gorilla Position podcast, Joe was asked about his relationship with McMahon and people believing that McMahon thinks he is not championship material.

"It's crazy that some people think that," Joe explained. "I'm sure those same people talk to Vince [McMahon] on a daily basis. Because I don't and I don't know what he's thinking half the time.

"Our relationship is amicable. I show up, I do my thing and there we are. It's definitely not contentious so these people that say that surprises me sometimes."

Joe also discussed his proudest moment in the company so far, which he points to his time as NXT Champion.

"Obviously the NXT run is one," Joe said. "I take great pride in that because it helped propel NXT into a third touring brand for the company.

"The work that I've done so far like main eventing the majority of the shows I've been involved with and just getting the opportunity to go out there and ply my craft. It's been a fun ride so far."

With recent comments from NXT Superstar and MMA specialist Matt Riddle regarding former UFC Champion Brock Lesnar making waves, Joe was then asked who he thought would win in a fight between the two and whether he'd like to see it.

"Yeah, sure I would," commented Joe. "Obviously, Brock has a big size advantage and Riddle's very, very skilled, has great movement and he'll talk trash in your face. It's a tough call but it's two different weight classes and usually, you're gonna fare for the heavier guy."

