WWE NXT Superstar Matt Riddle took to Twitter today and wrote about Brock Lesnar being rumored to return to WWE. Riddle then said he would see The Beast at WrestleMania 36.

Riddle wrote, "Rumor has it the beast is coming back to @WWE and the bro couldn't be happier! See you at #wrestlemania36 @BrockLesnar #bro #ob #originalbro #stallion #splx"

Riddle tweeted about wanting to retire Lesnar several months ago and he told Jeremy Borash in a recent WWE video interview that he still wants to conquer that goal.

"Oh yeah, retiring Brock... it's no secret. That's been the goal since I started wrestling, since the very beginning," Riddle said. "I like to set goals that seem impossible. Only one person can retire Brock Lesnar, only one person can end his career, and that person's going to be me. I don't like how he does it, I don't like the respect that he shows, and I don't like the workrate that he puts out. That's just my personal opinion. I think he's capable of more. Maybe it doesn't work out for me, maybe it doesn't work out the first time, but I guarantee you I'm going to beat him and I'm gonna retire him."

Lesnar has been announced for WWE's return to Saudi Arabia on Friday, June 7, but there's no word on if he will wrestle more shows after that. There have been rumors on Lesnar returning for another run with WWE now that he's retired from UFC.

