- As noted, the King of the Ring tournament kicked off on this week's RAW with Cedric Alexander defeating Sami Zayn and Samoa Joe defeating Cesaro in first round matches. We have details from night 1 of the tournament at this link. Above is post-match footage of Sami throwing a fit after being eliminated from the tournament.

- The dark main event after this week's RAW from the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota saw RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch retain her title over Lacey Evans.

Lynch came out after boyfriend and WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins celebrated his RAW Tag Team Titles win with Braun Strowman to close the RAW broadcast. The OC was still making their exit from ringside, which led to Lynch and WWE United States Champion AJ Styles having words at the bottom of the ramp. Lynch went on to spend 10-15 minutes greeting fans at ringside following her win over Evans.

- This week's RAW also saw Sasha Banks destroy Natalya in a backstage segment. Banks ended the segment by telling Natalya to go to hell, and to tell her father hello when she gets there. Banks also participated in a backstage interview, which took place after a backstage warning from Lynch earlier in the show.

Banks took to Twitter after the show and commented on the buzz surrounding her.

She wrote, "You know you're that b---h when you cause all this conversation! #RAW"

Below is Sasha's full tweet, which includes a photo from her recent photo shoot, along with videos from tonight's Banks - Lynch RAW segments: