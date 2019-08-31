The Revival and The New Day's feud is heating up. As it was noted earlier today, WWE SmackDown Tag Team Champions Xavier Woods and Big E will be defending their titles against The Revival (Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder) at Clash of Champions.

Tonight on Twitter, Scott Dawson wrote about how New Day turned the whole tag team division into an embarrassment. Dawson also blamed fans for cheering them on.

His full quote was, "I blame New Day for the embarrassment this whole tag division has turned into. I blame you guys for cheering them on. We make our money in the division they've cheapened. It's time to make a 7 figure dent in my bank account."

Dash Wilder also commented about the match, "Good luck, New Day. Break a leg."

During the latest SmackDown Live, The Revival issued a challenge to New Day. Big E agreed, writing on Twitter, "Some people have a Susie that chews too loudly at the desk next to theirs or a Bob with bad B.O. & they can't do a thing about it. I am grateful to have a job that allows me to beat the hell out of coworkers I don't like. @ScottDawsonWWE & @DashWilderWWE, we accept."

Clash of Champions will be taking place on September 15 at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina.

