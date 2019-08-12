Chris Jericho has teased a couple of mystery partners for AEW's TNT debut which makes many think of The Outsiders debuting in WCW back in the day. Scott Hall and Kevin Nash have made surprise appearances before and Hall revealed if he'll be alongside Jericho when he spoke to Wrestling Inc. on our WINCLY podcast.

"No, not a chance for me at all. I'm loyal to WWE and am still under contract with them," revealed Hall. "I do signings and appearances connected to them, but I'm not associated with AEW. I wish those guys luck but as far as any kind of professional relationship, I'm loyal to WWE."

Hall and Nash were part of the wave of incoming talents that helped WCW overtake WWE in ratings in the mid-1990s and some see AEW's rise akin to that of WCW back then. Hall gave his thoughts on AEW and the wrestling scene in general.

"I've been connected with Conrad [Thompson] at the Starrcast events and I'll be at the one in Chicago. It's a good time to be in the wrestling business as it's thriving right now. The indie scene is hot, it's hot in Japan, Mexico's thriving, the UK. I even saw online that MVP is making an appearance in Romania somewhere – Romania Championship Wrestling," said Hall. "I went, 'What the heck?' So I immediately followed that company. I'll take a trip to Transylvania, are you kidding me?"

Hall's full interview with Wrestling Inc aired as part of today's episode of our WINCLY podcast. It can be heard via the embedded audio player at the bottom of this post. In it, Hall discusses re-uniting with Kevin Nash at Capitol Wrestling's Nashville debut, helping to free Adam Braseel from prison, his recent stint coaching at the WWE Performance Center, if he'll be Chris Jericho's mystery partner on AEW's TNT debut, NXT as potential AEW competition, Eric Bischoff trying to poach WWF seamstresses and more.

